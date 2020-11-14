Earthquake rattles Pakistan, no damage reports
The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometres.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.
The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Baluchistan, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear.
A 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Pakistan at 06:56, 14/11/2020 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network.— (@NCMS_media) November 14, 2020
The disaster management authority said they were looking to see if the quake caused any damage in the affected districts.
Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935.
