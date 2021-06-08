Covid-19 vaccination: India releases revised guidelines

States will be involved in formulating priority groups in the 18-44 years segment.

The revised Covid-19 vaccination guidelines that are being formulated by the Indian government will feature key policy changes aimed at reducing the inequities in the private sector.

According to a newspaper report, states will be involved in formulating priority groups in the 18-44 years segment. The Indian government is also expected to help channelise vaccine supplies to private hospitals in small towns and far-flung areas.

Economically backward beneficiaries will also get non-transferable electronic vouchers, approved by the Reserve Bank of India to get vaccinated at private hospitals. The vouchers can be downloaded on mobile phones, scanned at the vaccination site and the amount will be credited.

The report said the central government will also inform the states in advance as to how many doses they will get in a month, ensuring that they can then prioritise the groups for vaccination.

The Indian government will buy vaccines from both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech at Rs150 per dose. The centre gets 50 per cent of the total doses and allocates it priority groups including those above 45 in the states for free. Under the revised policy, it will procure 75 per cent of doses and distribute it to states for free vaccination for priority groups and those in the 18-44 category. States will not be involved in the procurement and will use the ones that the central government gives them.