Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Concern over ‘hijack’ of oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

Reuters, AP
Filed on August 4, 2021 | Last updated on August 4, 2021 at 12.14 am
Asphalt Princess- Reuters

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the Gulf coast.


Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf, three maritime security sources said, after Britain’s maritime trade agency reported a “potential hijack” in the area on Tuesday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the Gulf coast, saying the incident was a pretext for “hostile action” against Tehran, state television reported on its website.

Two of the maritime sources identified the seized vessel as the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker Asphalt Princess in an area in the Arabian Sea leading to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for about a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil exports.

The vessel’s owner, listed as UAE free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least five ships in the area updated their AIS tracking status to “Not Under Command”, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data. Such a status generally indicates a ship is unable to manoeuvre due to exceptional circumstances.

The US State Department said it was concerned and looking into reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, but that it was too early to offer a judgement. Britain’s foreign ministry was “urgently investigating” an incident on a vessel off the UAE coast, a spokesperson said.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210803&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809787&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 