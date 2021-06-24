Bride calls off wedding because groom wears glasses
The bride's family made him take off his glasses and read the newspaper, which he couldn't.
In a bizarre incident, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Aurraiya district called off her wedding merely because the groom could not read the newspaper without glasses.
According to reports, one Arjun Singh had fixed his daughter Archana's marriage with a man named Shivam.
The groom's family stated that he was a 'well-educated' man and the marriage was fixed.
When the groom arrived with the baraat for the wedding on June 20, he was wearing spectacles.
Arjun Singh told reporters, "When the baraat came to the house on June 20, the groom was wearing spectacles all the time. We asked him to take off his spectacles and read a Hindi newspaper but he could not. My daughter refused to marry him."
The bride's family then filed a complaint at the nearby police station. They have demanded that the groom's family return all the dowry that was given to them, including cash and a motorcycle.
Shivam's family has not yet returned the dowry. Therefore, an FIR has been lodged against them.
