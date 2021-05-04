Rest of Asia
Bill Gates & Melinda keep windows open for charity

AFP
Filed on May 4, 2021
Reuters

The Gates have channelled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential foundation.


Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on Monday they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.

One of the world’s wealthiest couples — with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion — the Gates have channelled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential foundation.

In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds programmes in global health, gender equality, education and other causes.





