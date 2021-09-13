Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off

PTI/Thiruvananthapuram
Filed on September 13, 2021
Reuters

According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7:00am.

An Air India Express flight that took off from Thiruvananthapuram for Sharjah in the UAE on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport, and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI.

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half-an-hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.




