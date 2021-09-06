Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban claim complete control of Panjshir province

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on September 6, 2021

(Reuters file)

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.


The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210905&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210909575&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 