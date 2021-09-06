Afghanistan: Taliban claim complete control of Panjshir province

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.