Afghanistan: Taleban says committed to negotiation talks in Doha
Afghan government delegation member says that the 'Taleban has no interest in negotiating'
A spokesman for the Taleban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.
A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties."
The Taleban spokesman said that "it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taleban," according to Al Jazeera.
"We ask the international community to accurately assess the reality on the ground," he added.
The Afghan government delegation member said that the "Taleban has no interest in negotiating, but rather in achieving its goals with violence. The international community should pressure the Taleban to show seriousness."
