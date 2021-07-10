Afghanistan: Four civilians killed in separate blasts in Kabul, Kandahar
Violence on the rise in the country as foreign troops depart.
Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in Afghanistan’s Kabul and Kandahar provinces on Saturday morning, TOLOnews reported citing Police and security sources.
In a statement, Kabul Police said that an explosion happened at a property dealer’s office in Tapa-e-Karte Naw in district 8 at around 9.10 am (local time) on Saturday.
Two civilians were killed and four more were wounded in the explosion, the statement said adding that an investigation has started into the incident.
Meanwhile, security sources said that two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were wounded in an explosion in Daman district in Kandahar today.
TOLO news reported that as per sources the blast targeted a vehicle carrying Pir Mohammad, the district governor of Daman, but he has survived the explosion.
Meanwhile, at least 109 Taleban fighters were killed and 25 injured during battles and clashes in two Afghan southern provinces on Friday, as fighting raged in the country, the military confirmed on Saturday.
While the US and NATO troops are leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. Taleban have been making gains as the US and NATO trrops pull out.
-
Rest of Asia
Doyen of Ayurveda Dr P.K. Warrier dies at 100
Dr Warrier was the chief physician of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Four civilians killed in separate...
Violence on the rise in the country as foreign troops depart. READ MORE
-
Europe
Five dead in Tajikistan earthquake
Tremors from the 5.9 magnitude quake felt in capital Dushanbe. READ MORE
-
Americas
Billionaire Richard Branson set to fly to space...
The fully crewed test flight is due to take off on Sunday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
He was due to turn 30 years old next week. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light