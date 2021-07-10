Afghanistan: Four civilians killed in separate blasts in Kabul, Kandahar

Violence on the rise in the country as foreign troops depart.

Four civilians were killed in two separate explosions in Afghanistan’s Kabul and Kandahar provinces on Saturday morning, TOLOnews reported citing Police and security sources.

In a statement, Kabul Police said that an explosion happened at a property dealer’s office in Tapa-e-Karte Naw in district 8 at around 9.10 am (local time) on Saturday.

Two civilians were killed and four more were wounded in the explosion, the statement said adding that an investigation has started into the incident.

Meanwhile, security sources said that two civilians were killed and three more, including two police officers, were wounded in an explosion in Daman district in Kandahar today.

TOLO news reported that as per sources the blast targeted a vehicle carrying Pir Mohammad, the district governor of Daman, but he has survived the explosion.

Meanwhile, at least 109 Taleban fighters were killed and 25 injured during battles and clashes in two Afghan southern provinces on Friday, as fighting raged in the country, the military confirmed on Saturday.

While the US and NATO troops are leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise. Taleban have been making gains as the US and NATO trrops pull out.