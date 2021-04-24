- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
4-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest Microsoft professional
Arish Fatima has set a unique example by scoring 831 marks in the MCP exam.
Arish Fatima, a 4-year-old prodigy from Karachi, made history by becoming the youngest Microsoft professional.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
At the age of four, Arish Fatima has set a unique example by scoring 831 marks in the Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) exam, the Government of Pakistan announced via Twitter on Friday.
The minimum score for passing the MCP exam is 700 while Arish broke the world record to achieve great success and made Pakistan proud around the world, the Geo TV reported.
Arish's father, who also accomplished the milestone at a very young age, said that while working from home during the coronavirus lockdown, he saw his daughter's interest in IT and helped her in this test.
Arish's father Osama is also an IT expert and sees his daughter doing wonders in this field.
Arish's parents say that their daughter is "extremely capable and has extraordinary abilities."
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Kuwait suspends all...
Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
4-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest...
Arish Fatima has set a unique example by scoring 831 marks in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistanis urge PM to send oxygen to...
Pakistani citizens used #IndiaNeedsOxygen to request the Prime... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India’s daily coronavirus death...
Twenty patients died in one night at one New Delhi hospital suffering ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli