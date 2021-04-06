Pakistan plans ski resort to boost winter tourism: Imran Khan

Filed on April 6, 2021 | Last updated on April 6, 2021 at 11.52 am

Bid to develop Deosai plains in Gilgit Baltistan as Pakistan’s first winter ski resort

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government was working on a ski resort’s feasibility in a bid to promote winter tourism in the South Asian nation.

“Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse,” the PM tweeted.

Khan mentioned that Deosai plains – the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan --- had turned out to be the country’s first winter ski traverse.

He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreign skiers enjoying themselves in the snow-clad Deosai.

Recently, a ski traverse event was held by the Tourism Department of Gilgit Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the mountainous region.

