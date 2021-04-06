- EVENTS
Pakistan plans ski resort to boost winter tourism: Imran Khan
Bid to develop Deosai plains in Gilgit Baltistan as Pakistan’s first winter ski resort
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government was working on a ski resort’s feasibility in a bid to promote winter tourism in the South Asian nation.
“Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse,” the PM tweeted.
Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first ever winter ski traverse. pic.twitter.com/gGSOvHEECR— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2021
Khan mentioned that Deosai plains – the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan --- had turned out to be the country’s first winter ski traverse.
He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreign skiers enjoying themselves in the snow-clad Deosai.
Recently, a ski traverse event was held by the Tourism Department of Gilgit Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the mountainous region.
- waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
