Ramadan 2021: Saudi suspends Iftar, Suhur meals inside mosques
Decision comes as part of measures to prevent the outbreak of the Covid-19.
The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs has ordered the suspension of Iftar and Suhur meals inside mosques or their facilities, as well as the suspension of I'tikaaf during the Holy month of Ramadan throughout the Kingdom.
The decision comes as part of the preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The ministry also ordered the inclusion of prayer places, and mosques where Friday prayers are held, for Eid Al-Fitr prayers.
The directive also stated that matters related to the of Tarawih prayers and night prayers in mosques will be announced later.
