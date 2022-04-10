Polls open in first round of French presidential election

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term

By AP Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 10:41 AM

Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.

Polls opened at 8am. Sunday and close at 7pm (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8pm in some larger cities.

Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.

Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.