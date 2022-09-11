Pakistan: Imran Khan ready to accept HC’s decision in contempt case

The court imposes fine on the former PM for seeking adjournment in the Rs10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case

By ANI Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 12:01 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 12:02 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will accept the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the contempt of court case filed against him for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally.

According to Geo news, PTI chairman, while addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, said: “I will accept any verdict given by the chief justice of Islamabad High Court.”

Khan criticised the establishment saying, “even if you call yourself neutral, the nation will hold you responsible if the country continues to get destroyed by the incumbent government”.

The ex-premier, while urging the establishment to save the country, said if the economic situation gets worse, it will directly affect national security.

“As the economy deteriorates, Pakistan will have to bow down in front of other countries,” he added.

The PTI chairman said that he would call upon the nation anytime, asking them to keep themselves ready. “I will call entire Pakistan, so be ready,” he said.

Talking about the elections, Khan said that the party wants early elections while the coalition government was running away from general polls, adding that the public will take to the streets if they don’t hold free and fair elections, Geo News reported.

PTI chief has been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge during a rally on August 20.

The Islamabad HC on Thursday decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after giving an “unsatisfactory” response in the case.

Khan arrived at the Islamabad HC amid tight security. Later, he threatened that he would become more dangerous if sent to jail. Hundreds of security personnel had been deployed at the court since noon.

Speaking to reporters, Imran expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment of police and other law enforcement agencies at the court. He wondered who the authorities feared, as they had deployed a heavy contingent of police outside the IHC.

The former PM is currently on bail till September 12. He was issued a notice by Islamabad Police for failing to appear before the Joint Investigation Team in the terrorism case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

Meanwhile, the court has imposed a Rs5,000 fine on the former prime minister for seeking adjournment in the Rs 10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case.