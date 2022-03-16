Multiple dead in crash involving University of Southwest golf team

Allied leaders are set to gather in Brussels on March 24
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.
The vehicles collided Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn’t immediately released.
“It’s a very tragic scene,” Blanco said. “It’s very, very tragic.”
The bus or van was transporting members of the men’s and women’s golf teams from a golf tournament in the West Texas area, Blanco said, and the other vehicle involved was a Ford F-150.
The University of the Southwest, which is located in New Mexico, said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counseling and religious services would be available on campus.
The crash was under investigation, Blanco said, and details about he number of people in each vehicle weren’t immediately released. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed early Wednesday.
