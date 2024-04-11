UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

More than 98,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

The country's emergencies ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in other regions which were at risk of further flooding

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Kazakh rescuers evacuate residents of the flooded settlement of Pokrovka in Kazakhstan on April 9. Photo: AFP file
Kazakh rescuers evacuate residents of the flooded settlement of Pokrovka in Kazakhstan on April 9. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 4:08 PM

More than 98,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in the North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions which were at risk of further flooding.


ALSO READ:


More news from World