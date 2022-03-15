More than 3 million refugees flee Ukraine: UN

More than three million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia attacked on February 24, the United Nations said Tuesday.

“We have now reached the three-million mark in terms of movement of people out of Ukraine,” Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, told reporters in Geneva.

