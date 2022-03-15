Tokyo has also imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and seven private banks.
World6 hours ago
A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to 7am (0500 GMT) on Thursday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.
Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed, he said.
ALSO READ:
“It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission, except to go to bomb shelters,” Klitschko said. “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”
Tokyo has also imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and seven private banks.
World6 hours ago
They will meet President Zelensky
World7 hours ago
Arestovich said the exact timing would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign.
World7 hours ago
US insists Mark Vande Hei's homecoming plans from ISS at the end of the month remain unchanged
World17 hours ago
Police, who were called out in the early hours, arrived and set up a cordon before later using a drill to break open the front door to gain entry
World17 hours ago
The owner of Chelsea soccer club is among seven oligarchs added to the British sanctions list on Thursday
World17 hours ago
Separatists have controlled the city since 2014
World18 hours ago
Civilians have been trapped in the Black Sea port city for more than two weeks and are running out of supplies
World19 hours ago