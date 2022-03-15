Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kyiv to impose 36-hour curfew from late Tuesday after increased shelling

It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission: Mayor

By Reuters Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 1:43 PM

A curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from 8pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday to 7am (0500 GMT) on Thursday after several apartment blocks were struck by Russian forces based outside the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced.

Two people were killed in the latest bloodshed, he said.

“It is prohibited to move around the city without special permission, except to go to bomb shelters,” Klitschko said. “The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe’s freedom and security, will not be given up by us.”