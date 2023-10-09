Mind your money: The unbreakable bond between financial and mental health

This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built

By Sandeep S. Jadwani Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 11:49 PM

In the fast-paced world of finance, where numbers dance to the rhythm of the markets, and decisions can change fortunes overnight, it's easy to forget that our financial health is intrinsically linked to our mental well-being. Yet, this World Mental Health Day, let us take a moment to recognise the profound connection between the two and how nurturing your mental health can pave the way for financial success and emotional fulfilment.

As an experienced financial adviser, I've had the privilege of guiding over a thousand families through the maze of money matters. In doing so, I've come to realise that financial health is only one side of the coin; the other side, mental health, is equally vital. Neglecting it can cloud your judgment, lead to poor financial decisions, and ultimately erode your overall well-being.

The overlooked connection

It's a paradox that often goes unnoticed. We focus so much on our financial portfolio's growth that we neglect the portfolio of our minds. This oversight can be costly, as a deteriorating mental state can result in decisions that hurt us both financially and emotionally in the long run.

Think about it: When your mind is at peace, you're better equipped to make sound financial decisions. You can evaluate risks objectively, plan for the future, and navigate the inevitable ups and downs of the market with resilience. Conversely, when your mental health is suffering, it becomes challenging to manage your money effectively. Stress, anxiety, or depression can cloud your judgment, leading to impulsive actions that may have lasting consequences.

The importance of mental health

Mental health is not a luxury; it's a fundamental pillar of well-being. It's the invisible force that drives your ability to operate, not just on financial decisions, but also on psychological, emotional, and social levels. Just as you wouldn't build a house on shaky foundations, you shouldn't make financial decisions without a solid mental footing.

One critical aspect to understand is that mental health is deeply personal. Each person's journey is unique, and what works for one may not work for another. There's no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are universal principles that can guide us towards better mental health.

The first step in addressing mental health issues is recognising the signs. While we're quick to seek professional advice for our financial health, we often hesitate to do the same for our mental well-being. It's crucial to be aware of the signs that may indicate mental distress. These can range from persistent feelings of anxiety to changes in sleep patterns, appetite, or energy levels.

Understanding the risk factors that can affect your mental health is equally important. Life events, such as job loss, financial difficulties, or personal loss, can trigger mental health issues. Additionally, genetics, family history, and personal experiences all play a role in shaping your mental health.

Benefits of good mental health

On the flip side, nurturing your mental health has numerous benefits, and one of them is better financial decision-making. When you're mentally fit, you're more likely to:

1. Stay calm in turbulent times: Financial markets can be volatile, but a strong mental state allows you to weather storms with composure.

2. Set and achieve financial goals: Mental resilience helps you set clear goals and stay on track, even when faced with obstacles.

3. Avoid impulsive spending: Emotional spending often stems from underlying mental stress. A healthy mind can help you curb impulsive financial choices.

4. Build resilience: Financial setbacks are a part of life, but they don't have to derail your mental well-being. A resilient mind can bounce back from financial challenges.

5. Plan for the future: Mental clarity allows for better long-term financial planning, including retirement savings and investments.

6. Maintain healthy relationships: Sound mental health fosters positive relationships, which can also have a positive impact on your financial life.

Committing to mental fitness

We commit to being socially fit, nurturing our careers, and managing our finances effectively. Why should our mental health be any different? Just as we diligently track our investments and seek expert advice for our financial growth, we must also invest in our mental well-being.

In conclusion, the relationship between financial and mental health is a dynamic one. They are interdependent, and the state of one significantly influences the other. This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built. So, mind your money by minding your mental health.

Allow me to leave you with this thought: "True wealth is not just about the numbers in your bank account; it's about the peace in your mind."

Sandeep S. Jadwani - ACSI, CIB (Head of Investment Advisory, Habib Investment Limited – Regulated by DFSA) is qualified, experienced and an award-winning financial adviser to High Net-worth clinets. Been in the UAE for over 15 years and guiding clients(individuals and families) to efficiently and effectively manage their finances to achieve their financial goals. He believes financial fitness can ultimately lead to mental fitness.