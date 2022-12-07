US judge dismisses lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi case

Federal judge John Bates accepted government's stance that Prince Mohammed enjoys immunity in US courts as foreign head of state

Photo: AFP file

By AFP Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 8:46 AM

A US judge dismissed Tuesday a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pertaining to the Jamal Khashoggi case.

Washington federal judge John Bates accepted the US government's stance that Prince Mohammed, who was designated prime minister of Saudi Arabia in September, enjoys immunity in US courts as a foreign head of state.

Bates said that he had no power to reject the US government's official stance, submitted in a formal statement to the court on November 17, that the prince had immunity as a foreign leader.

Even if the prince was named prime minister just weeks ago, the US government's executive branch "remains responsible for foreign affairs, including with Saudi Arabia, and a contrary decision on bin Salman's immunity by this Court would unduly interfere with those responsibilities," Bates said.

ALSO READ: