UAE: Second aid ship carrying humanitarian supplies for Palestinians arrives at Al Arish Port

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 8:31 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 9:04 PM

The second UAE aid ship carrying 4,544 tonnes of humanitarian supplies arrived at the Port of Al Arish in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip.

This is a part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, launched by the Emirates under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support Palestinian people.

The arrival of the ship was witnessed by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt; Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Emirates Red Crescent and Major General Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, Governor of North Sinai.

The ship had sailed from the Port of Fujairah on February 3, carrying 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials and 87 tonnes of medical aid provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi affirmed the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting Palestinian people, noting that the UAE has been providing relief and food aid to the residents of Gaza Strip since the beginning of the crisis and providing all necessities to alleviate their suffering during these dire circumstances.

He visited a number of UAE aid warehouses in the city of Al Arish and reviewed their diverse contents that contribute to enhancing humanitarian relief efforts aimed at supporting the Palestinian people.

For his part, Rashid Al Mansouri said that the arrival of the second aid ship to the city of Al Arish embodies the UAE's firm beliefs and commitment to continue launching initiatives and projects that enhance relief efforts and support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The total UAE aid provided to the Palestinian people within the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation until February 17, 2024, amounted to more than 15,700 tonnes, with 162 cargo planes sent. The UAE also launched 6 water desalination plants with a desalination capacity of around 1.2 million gallons per day, which directly benefit the residents of Gaza.

The UAE launched the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation on November 5, 2023.

