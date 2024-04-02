Scammers target Indians travelling from Saudi; embassy issues warning against fake social media posts

The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued a public notice cautioning Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia about fake social media accounts and email addresses that sought to deceive people by soliciting money for travel arrangements from Saudi Arabia to India.
In the advisory, the embassy emphasised that it has no affiliation with these questionable social media handles and email addresses. It urged all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise caution and advised them to verify the authenticity of any communication purportedly from the embassy.
"It has been brought to the notice of the Embassy that some individuals are deceiving innocent Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia through a suspicious Twitter account and email address, by soliciting money for travel arrangements from Saudi Arabia to India. We would like to inform all Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia that the Embassy of India in Riyadh has absolutely no affiliation with these questionable social media handles and email addresses," Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in advisory.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The official contact information of the Embassy of India, including email IDs, Twitter handle, Facebook ID, and telephone numbers, can be found on our website https://www.coiriyadh.gov.in.
"All are advised to cross verify with the Embassy website thoroughly to avoid falling into the trap laid by unscrupulous elements. Kindly note that all the Indian Missions email IDs always end with domain @mea.gov.in. Twitter Account of the Embassy @Indian EmbRiyadh," the advisory added.
ALSO READ
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman
The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes
Pavel Durov said measures were taken immediately to stop 'a flurry of unknown users posting messages appearing to call for violence'
Investigators say the attackers had received significant amounts of cash and cryptocurrency from Ukraine
Azam Nazeer Tarar says the decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa
Bill authors want to send a message of support to Black people, others who have faced hostility because of their hair
If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York