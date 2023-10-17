Pro-Palestine Egyptian swimmer's photos removed by World Aquatics

Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
Egyptian swimming champion Abdelrahman Sameh's pictures have been removed from across World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, websites after he expressed his solidarity for Palestine.
The 23-year-old upstaged Australia's Issac Cooper and USA's Michael Andrew to clinch the gold medal in the 50m butterfly with a time of 23:04 seconds at the Swimming World Cup in Greece.
But the Egyptian refused to celebrate the feat by saying: "I cannot celebrate the coronation in light of what my brothers are being exposed to in Palestine at the present time.”
Sameh revealed that he had received death threats for his stance but was unperturbed and defiant. “I was attacked all week because of my support for my brothers there, but I will continue to do so.”
