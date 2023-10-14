Look: Tens of thousands rally in Middle East, Europe, Asia to support Palestinians

Israeli response to the Hamas attack has prompted anger in diffferent parts of the world

Photo: Reuters

By Agencies Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 11:45 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 12:20 AM

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across the Middle East and in parts of Asia, Europe and the United States in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas assaults.

Israel's response to the Hamas attack has prompted anger, particularly in Arab and Muslim countries.

Here's a look at the protests in different parts of the world.

TURKEY

Crowds gathered outside mosques to express their dissent in chants and placards. In the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, 46-year-old business owner Mikail Bakan said: "All the Muslim world needs to be one."

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

ISRAEL-OCCUPIED WEST BANK

In Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, youths set fires on the streets and clashed with the Israeli military.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

ITALY, DENMARK

A huge Palestinian flag was passed overhead at a protest in Rome, and demonstrations took place in other European cities including in Braband in Denmark and in Berlin, where some protesters were detained by police.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

GERMANY, FRANCE

Demonstrators in Duesseldorf, Germany, wave flags during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Germany and France had banned demonstrations and several Western countries said they had stepped up security, fearing that protests could lead to violence.

Photo: AFP

US

In New York, throngs of protesters assembled near Times Square, demanding Palestinian independence.

Photo: AFP

LEBANON

Photo: Reuters

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem told a protest in Lebanon, the group was "fully ready" to contribute to the fighting. The group has already clashed with Israel across the Lebanese border in the past week.

Photo: Reuters

INDONESIA

In Indonesia, Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the suspected mastermind of the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, joined dozens of people in a march against Israel in the Javanese city of Solo.

BANGLADESH

Photo: Reuters

In the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, activists protested against Israel's actions after Friday prayers at the main mosque. Members of Japan's Muslim community demonstrated near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, holding signs and chanting "Israel, terrorist" and "Free Palestine".

SRI LANKA

In Sri Lanka, protesters held up signs saying, "Palestine you will never walk alone". Protesters also took to the streets in Bulgaria, Yemen, Cape Town, India's Kashmir region, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Egypt.

UNITED KINGDOM

Photo: Reuters

Thousands of people rallied in London and other UK cities for pro-Palestinian protests, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.

Photo: Reuters

Attendees, who marched through the heart of the British capital as well as Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh in Scotland and other cities, were shadowed by a heavy police presence.

Photo: Reuters

In London, demonstrators massed neared BBC News' headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office and residence.

Photo: Reuters

Some held Palestinian flags and placards -- bearing slogans including "freedom for Palestine", "end the massacre" and "sanctions for Israel" -- as they made their way towards the end-point for planned speeches. Chants of "Rishi Sunak, shame on you" could be heard.

"I think all just people around the world, not just in Britain, must stand up and call for this madness (to end)," Ismail Patel, chairman of the Friends of Al Aqsa campaign, told AFP at the demonstration in the capital.

"Otherwise, in the next few days, (we) might see a catastrophe unfolding."

