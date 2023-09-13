Kuwait raises concerns on unofficial map used in lecture in Egypt

The issue was raised after a lecturer displayed the said map during a course, which had Kuwaiti officers present

by Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 10:55 AM

The Kuwaiti embassy raised an issue with relevant authorities in Cairo, after a map of the Arab world without the recognised international borders of the nation.

The issue was raised after a lecturer displayed the said map during a course, which had Kuwaiti officers present, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait said in a statement.

However, Egyptian authorities later clarified that the map used during the lecture was a genuine mistake of the lecturer and should not be misunderstood in any other way. The organisers of the session also apologised to the attendees in an attempt to elaborate that they did not intend to offend the State of Kuwait.

The authority added that the incident must not harm their brotherly relations.

ALSO READ: