Jordan's king and Palestinian president warn against escalation in Gaza

Photos: Desperate people dig out dead and injured from quakes that killed over 2,000 in Afghanistan
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Thursday for steps to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and they condemned what they called Israel's "collective punishment" of Palestinians.
In a statement after a meeting in Amman, they also warned against a "rise in violence and its spread" as a humanitarian crisis worsens amid Israel's intense bombing campaign in Gaza after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas.
Both leaders met ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who was expected to arrive later on Thursday from Israel and meet the king and Abbas to discuss ways to defuse the Gaza crisis, officials said.
In his first public remarks since a massive Hamas onslaught on southern Israeli communities early Saturday that spiralled into deadly war, Abbas rejected "practices related to killing civilians or abusing them on both sides", according to a statement.
Abdullah and Abbas also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian corridors into Gaza to allow food and aid as NGOs and aid groups warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the statement, Abbas stressed Palestinians "renounce violence and adhere to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a path to achieving our national goals".
Abbas also "warned of the danger of the only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopping working due to running out of fuel" and urged action to secure the supply of electricity and water as well as "opening urgent humanitarian corridors".
Israel announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, home to 2.3 million people, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points.
Jordan has sent a military plane with medical aid to the Egyptian city of Rafah in Sinai, Egypt, to try to get Israel to allow the cargo into the enclave through a single border crossing with Gaza.
ALSO READ:
Jordan's interior ministry also said they would not allow protesters planning anti-Israeli marches to reach the border zone with the West Bank, where it said this area was a closed to civilians.
Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war, is worried widening violence could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan’s population made up of Palestinians.
The outpouring of anger against Israel also fuelled a large rally on Tuesday in downtown Amman. Security has been stepped up ahead of a large rally on Friday called by the Islamist movement, Jordan's main political opposition, officials said.
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel
The Ukrainian president says diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of their citizens
He adds that United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures
Official says evacuation has to be done after a proper 'scan of the territory' to ensure that no militants are present
Biden warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in the situation
The New Jersey Akshardham, which has been in the works for about 12 years, is built with four varieties of marble from Italy and limestone from Bulgaria
The government announced a crackdown on illegal migrants, including 1.7 million Afghans, giving them a deadline of October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion