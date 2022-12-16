Jordan bans TikTok after police officer killed in protests

King Abdullah extends condolences to the family of Al Dalabeh, vows to deal firmly with outlaws

People gather during the funeral of senior police officer who was killed in protest on Thursday night in Jerash, Jordan, on Friday. — Reuters

By AP Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:36 PM

Jordan on Friday announced it was imposing a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok, a day after a police officer was killed during clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices.

Truck drivers launched a strike last week to protest high fuel prices in the Arab kingdom. The strike and protests have spread to several cities across Jordan. Clashes erupted in multiple cities on Thursday, with police using tear gas to disperse them.

Videos from the strike and protests flooded TikTok and Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said on Friday it was suspending the popular short-form video application “after its misuse and failing to deal with publications inciting violence and disorder.”

Internet service was also disrupted in the cities of Maan, where the police officer was killed, and Karak. Both have seen protests against fuel hikes.

On Friday, the truck drivers were still on strike but the protests have subsided.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan vowed to “deal firmly” with outlaws. “We will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians,” he said in a statement released by the Royal Court.

The king spoke during a visit to extend condolences to the family of Abdul Razzaq Abdel Hafez Al Dalabeh, deputy police director in the city of Maan who was fatally shot on Thursday.