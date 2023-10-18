Israeli military announces humanitarian aid zone, urges Gazans to evacuate southward

Asked whether aid was being allowed into Gaza — and, if so, where and when — an Israeli military spokesperson had no immediate response

by Web Desk Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 9:42 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that humanitarian aid would be made available to Palestinians who flee Gaza City southward, but did not immediately provide details on whether or how such aid would be brought into the enclave.

Israel has been calling on civilians to move south for their own protection as it focuses strikes on the northern and central Gaza Strip as part of a counteroffensive against Hamas that may escalate into a ground invasion.

In its latest evacuation advisory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a "humanitarian zone" had been designated in Al Mawasi.

"The IDF calls on #GazaCity residents to evacuate south for their protection," said a social media post by the military.

In the post, it said international humanitarian aid would be provided "as needed" in Al Mawasi, 28km down the coast of the Palestinian enclave.

Asked by Reuters whether aid was being allowed into Gaza — and, if so, where and when — an Israeli military spokesperson had no immediate response.

Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza following the shock October 7 cross-border Hamas attack.

