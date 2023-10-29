Israel tells Gaza civilians to move south where aid efforts 'will expand'

Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
The Israeli military on Sunday told civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the besieged territory, where it said humanitarian efforts "will be expanding".
"Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement recorded on Saturday.
"Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza, led by Egypt and the United States, will be expanding," he added.
Although the video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday morning, another IDF spokesperson told AFP that the video had been recorded on Saturday, and confirmed the humanitarian efforts would be expanding on Sunday.
Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the health ministry in the territory said on Saturday.
Despite increasingly frantic appeals for an end to the violence, Israel says it is intensifying its ground operations, while continuing to pummel Gaza from the sky.
Hamas authorities reported Sunday a "large number" of people killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.
Israel's Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks.
ALSO READ:
Malaysia on Thursday warned of action against social media firms TikTok and Meta
Omar Al Olama among the members of the newly-formed body to tackle international challenges, opportunities and governance of AI
It praises the efforts of Putin to end what it called 'the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West'
The compromise on "pauses" in the plural is meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys
The decision takes effect from Thursday, October 26
According to government data, gun crimes in Canada decreased from 2020 to 2021 but shootings are up from a decade ago
The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh