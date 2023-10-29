Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza connectivity 'being restored', says Internet monitor

Company writes on X that 'real-time network data' confirms connectivity in the Strip

Photo: AFP file

By AFP Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 7:43 AM

Internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip is being restored, the global network monitor Netblocks said Sunday.

"Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip," the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while an AFP employee in Gaza City said shortly after 4am (0200 GMT) that he could use the internet and phone network and had contacted people by phone.

