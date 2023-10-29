Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza connectivity 'being restored', says Internet monitor

It praises the efforts of Putin to end what it called 'the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West'
Internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip is being restored, the global network monitor Netblocks said Sunday.
"Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip," the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while an AFP employee in Gaza City said shortly after 4am (0200 GMT) that he could use the internet and phone network and had contacted people by phone.
More to follow
It praises the efforts of Putin to end what it called 'the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West'
The compromise on "pauses" in the plural is meant to signal short breaks in fighting for missions such as hostage releases or aid convoys
The decision takes effect from Thursday, October 26
According to government data, gun crimes in Canada decreased from 2020 to 2021 but shootings are up from a decade ago
The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request