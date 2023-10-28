UAE calls for emergency UN meeting on Gaza

The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday

A picture taken from near the southern Israeli city of Sderot shows an Israeli Merkava tank rolling close to the Israeli border with the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday. — AFP

By Web Desk & Reuters Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 11:20 PM

The UAE asked the United Nations Security Council on Saturday to meet "as soon as possible" following Israel's expanded ground operations in Gaza and the disconnection of telecommunications networks, diplomats said.

"The UAE has requested an emergency UNSC meeting to be convened as soon as possible in light of Israel’s announcement that it is “expanding ground operations” in Gaza," Shahad Matar, UAE Mission to UN Spokesperson, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said, and the UAE has asked for UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to brief.

The UAE condemned the ground operations by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, and expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.

