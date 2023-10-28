UAE calls for emergency UN meeting on Gaza

The Alameri brothers have won the UAE National Karate Championship for five consecutive years now
The UAE asked the United Nations Security Council on Saturday to meet "as soon as possible" following Israel's expanded ground operations in Gaza and the disconnection of telecommunications networks, diplomats said.
"The UAE has requested an emergency UNSC meeting to be convened as soon as possible in light of Israel’s announcement that it is “expanding ground operations” in Gaza," Shahad Matar, UAE Mission to UN Spokesperson, posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The 15-member council could meet as early as Sunday, diplomats said, and the UAE has asked for UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency providing aid to Palestinians (UNRWA), to brief.
The UAE condemned the ground operations by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, and expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.
ALSO READ:
The Alameri brothers have won the UAE National Karate Championship for five consecutive years now
Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules
One was medical centre and another was a one-day surgery clinic
The young man was also seen riding his motorbike with one wheel up
Motorists are advised to be careful and use alternate routes
If detected early, it is estimated that 98 per cent of women can survive the disease
People can buy tickets until October 31 for the Dh20 million grand prize
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war