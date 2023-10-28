Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza

The Kingdom said this has serious repercussions for the stability of the region and regional and international peace and security

Women walk past a destroyed building in the aftermath of Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. — AFP

by Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 6:02 PM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned Israel's military escalation in the Gaza Strip after the army carried out ground operations.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Strip," the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement .

"While the Kingdom condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel due to their threat to the lives of Palestinian civilians and exposing them to more dangers and inhumane conditions, it indicates that it warns of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations in violation of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people and what will result from them. This has serious repercussions for the stability of the region and regional and international peace and security.

"The Kingdom calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities to immediately stop this military operation in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on October 27, 2023, to spare the blood of innocent people, to preserve infrastructure and vital interests, to respect international humanitarian law, and to enable humanitarian and relief organisations to deliver urgent and necessary humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Gaza without obstacles," the statement added.

