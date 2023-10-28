Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza

The decision takes effect from Thursday, October 26
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned Israel's military escalation in the Gaza Strip after the army carried out ground operations.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ground operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Strip," the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement .
"While the Kingdom condemns and denounces any ground operations carried out by Israel due to their threat to the lives of Palestinian civilians and exposing them to more dangers and inhumane conditions, it indicates that it warns of the danger of continuing to carry out these blatant and unjustified violations in violation of international law against the brotherly Palestinian people and what will result from them. This has serious repercussions for the stability of the region and regional and international peace and security.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The Kingdom calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities to immediately stop this military operation in accordance with the United Nations General Assembly resolution issued on October 27, 2023, to spare the blood of innocent people, to preserve infrastructure and vital interests, to respect international humanitarian law, and to enable humanitarian and relief organisations to deliver urgent and necessary humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip. Gaza without obstacles," the statement added.
ALSO READ:
The decision takes effect from Thursday, October 26
According to government data, gun crimes in Canada decreased from 2020 to 2021 but shootings are up from a decade ago
The Future Investment Initiative (FII), often referred to as 'Davos in the Desert,' is being held in Riyadh
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved