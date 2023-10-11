Israel-Palestine conflict: Electricity in Gaza goes out as sole power station stops working

It was forced to shut down after Israel cut off supplies, the Energy Ministry said earlier

By Agencies Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:47 PM

Electricity in Gaza went out on Wednesday after the sole power station in the blockaded Palestinian enclave stopped working, Hamas media reported.

Gaza’s only power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, forcing it to shut down after Israel cut off supplies, the Energy Ministry said according to AP.

