Saudi Arabia working with partners to prevent escalation of Israel-Gaza conflict

Biden warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in the situation
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it is exerting all efforts with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighbouring areas.
A statement for the weekly meeting of the government carried by the official news agency said that the kingdom will "continue its support for the Palestinian people to secure its legitimate rights and achieve the just and lasting peace".
Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil exporters, on Wednesday discussed the situation on the oil market and prices amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Vladimir Putin's top oil official said.
Crude oil prices spiked in the wake of a massive incursion into Israel from Gaza launched by the Palestinian Islamist group on Oct. 7.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak greeted Saudi Arabia's Minister for Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of the "Russian energy week" conference in Moscow, which Putin will address.
Novak said he and Prince Abdulaziz discussed the oil market and cooperation within the OPEC+ group of oil producers.
"Of course, (cooperation within OPEC+) was (considered) at our internal meeting, one of the most important topics that we discussed today," Novak said, according to Interfax news agency.
"We are in constant contact and used this opportunity in our meeting to discuss the market situation," Novak said.
It was not immediately clear what, if any, concrete conclusions were reached. Novak said earlier that the oil price would be discussed.
Israel produces very little crude oil, but markets are worried that the conflict could escalate and disrupt Middle East supplies, worsening an expected deficit for the rest of the year.
