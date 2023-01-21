Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers

People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
Iran's sports minister has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual assault targeting teenagers at a football academy in the country's northeast, state media reported Saturday.
"A former media manager for the Shahr Khodro football team has claimed on social media that the parents of 15 players from this club and its academy have filed a complaint against the club and its coaches for sexually assaulting their children," state news agency IRNA reported.
The report did not specify the gender of the minors targeted in the alleged assaults.
Shahr Khodro football club is based in the shrine city of Mashhad, Iran's second largest city.
"Minister of Sports Hamid Sajadi two weeks ago ordered an investigation into reports of assault at a football academy for teenagers in Mashhad," IRNA added.
Sajadi called for a "firm response" against those responsible for the incident, the agency added.
On Friday, the local newspaper Shahrara reported on its website that the families of players from the club had gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial football organisation to protest the "tragedy".
The families decided to bring the matter to the media when their protest failed to elicit a response, the daily added.
A similar controversy erupted in 2017 when an official in the Iranian football federation's ethics committee said more than 10 teenage members of a club has been sexually assaulted.
People from the two warring nations flock to the Indonesian island to escape the realities of their countries and form friendships
The country sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity
The role requires the candidate to work as the primary flight attendant on one of the company's super midsize private jets operating out of San Jose, California
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children
In 2021, French nun Lucile Randon survived catching Covid-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home
The billionaire was sued by shareholders for allegedly costing them billions of dollars
Move will help address needs of 1.2 billion people living in 45 poor countries, says pharmaceutical giant
Resetting clock to be based on factors like Russia-Ukraine war, bio-threats, nuclear weapons, climate crisis