Iran military says no sign of foul play in helicopter crash that killed Raisi

Rescue team members work at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran, on May 20. — Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 6:40 PM

A preliminary report by Iran's military said no evidence of foul play or attack had been found so far during investigations into the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday.

Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday.

"Signs of gunshot or similar were not observed in the wreckage of the helicopter (which) crashed in an area in high altitude and burst into flames," the report issued by the armed forces general staff said.

"Nothing suspicious has been observed in the control tower's conversations with the flight crew," it added. More details would be released as the investigation advanced, the report said.

Raisi was buried on Thursday, four days after the crash that also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving US-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tehran says US sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to update its creaking fleets.