Indian forces, Turkish Army rescue 8-year-old girl in earthquake-hit Turkey

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in coordination with the Turkish Army on Friday rescued an 8-year-old girl in earthquake-hit Turkey.
The girl was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey.
"Hard work & motivation pays; NDRF team in co-ordination with Turkish Army successfully rescued another live victim (Girl aged 8Yrs) @1545hrs at Loc:Bahceli Evler Mahallesi, Nurdagi, Gaziantep, Turkiye," the NDRF tweeted.
The NDRF tweet shared an image of the ongoing rescue operations in Turkey.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the NDRF for rescuing another minor girl's life in Turkey, saying that the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to making NDRF the world's leading disaster response Force.
Taking to Twitter, Shah had said, "Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Turkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city. Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world's leading disaster response force. #OperationDost."
Under 'Operation Dost' India has sent six planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts to Turkey and Syria.
Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6, the death toll in Turkey and adjoining Syria has surpassed 24,000.
