Gaza war: 52 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Palestinians look at smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 3:57 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 33,686 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,309 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

ALSO READ: