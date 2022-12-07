Chinese President Xi arrives in Saudi Arabia

The three-day trip is his first to the KIngdom since 2016

President Xi Jinping arrived in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Wednesday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The three-day trip is Xi's third overseas journey since the coronavirus pandemic began, and his first to Saudi Arabia since 2016.

Trade ties between the two nations are expected to feature in Xi's visit.