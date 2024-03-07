Biden orders US military to establish port in Gaza: Officials

Photo: AP

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 9:17 PM

President Joe Biden will announce a plan in his State of the Union address Thursday for the US military to help establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast, increasing the flow of humanitarian aid for the beleaguered territory during the Israel-Hamas war, according to administration officials.

"Tonight the president will announce in his State of the Union address that he has directed the US military to undertake an emergency mission to establish a port in Gaza," a senior administration official told reporters, according to AFP.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the operation will not require that American troops be on the ground to build the pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items.

The officials did not provide details about how the pier would be built. One noted that the US military has “unique capabilities” and can do things from "just offshore.”

Five months of fighting between Israel and Hamas have left much of Gaza in ruins and led to a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, are scrambling for food to survive.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

The US military recently began airdropping aid into Gaza.

(Inputs from AFP)

