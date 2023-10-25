Al Jazeera journalist’s family members killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the incident

Photo: Screengrab

By Reuters Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 10:09 PM

The pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV said the family members of its correspondent in Gaza — his wife, daughter and son — were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza on Wednesday night.

The channel posted lived footage of its reporter Wael Al Dahdouh crying as he saw them laying lifeless in hospital.

