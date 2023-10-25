UAE President, German Chancellor discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

The two leaders emphasised the vital importance of swift international action to bring about an immediate ceasefire

By WAM Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 9:36 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday spoke by telephone to Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to discuss the latest regional developments.

The call focused on the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza and the urgent need to ensure the protection of civilians. The two leaders emphasised the vital importance of swift international action to bring about an immediate ceasefire and prevent additional escalation that could threaten regional security and affect stability around the world.

Sheikh Mohamed and Chancellor Scholz agreed that this requires a united and determined approach to restore calm and pursue all avenues for resolution, with the goal of achieving a just and enduring peace that supports the future security, stability, and prosperity of the entire region.

The call also addressed ways to support bilateral relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that exists between the UAE and Germany.

