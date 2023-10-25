UAE President, German Chancellor discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday spoke by telephone to Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to discuss the latest regional developments.
The call focused on the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza and the urgent need to ensure the protection of civilians. The two leaders emphasised the vital importance of swift international action to bring about an immediate ceasefire and prevent additional escalation that could threaten regional security and affect stability around the world.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohamed and Chancellor Scholz agreed that this requires a united and determined approach to restore calm and pursue all avenues for resolution, with the goal of achieving a just and enduring peace that supports the future security, stability, and prosperity of the entire region.
The call also addressed ways to support bilateral relations within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership that exists between the UAE and Germany.
ALSO READ:
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000