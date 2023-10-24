UAE President receives Foreign Minister of Turkey

They discussed efforts to enhance the humanitarian response for civilians affected by the crisis in the Gaza Strip

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 8:50 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday welcomed Hakan Fidan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, at Qasr Al Shati. They discussed efforts to enhance the humanitarian response for civilians affected by the crisis in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of critical developments in the area.

Fidan conveyed to Sheikh Mohamed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In return, Sheikh Mohamed extended his warmest greetings to Erdoğan, wishing Turkey and its people continued advancement. The President and the Turkish Foreign Minister reviewed regional and international efforts to promote de-escalation and safeguard civilian lives.

They also discussed the importance of supporting humanitarian organisations to promptly and safely address escalating humanitarian needs in Gaza and ensure the unobstructed delivery of relief and medical assistance to civilians.

The discussions addressed the need for the international community to assume responsibility towards achieving a just, comprehensive, and stable peace in the Middle East, as it is the only way to ensure a secure future for the region's peoples and maintain regional security and peace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohamed and the Turkish Foreign Minister explored cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and Turkey.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

ALSO READ: