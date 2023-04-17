After major Yemen prisoner swap, another 104 released: ICRC

Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
More than 100 prisoners of war were flown from Saudi Arabia to Yemen on Monday, further buoying peace hopes a day after a major exchange of 869 captives ended, the ICRC said.
Two International Committee of the Red Cross planes carrying 48 prisoners each flew to Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, while a third with eight captives took off for government-controlled Aden in the south, the humanitarian group said.
The "unilateral" release is outside the terms of the three-day exchange that was negotiated between Yemen's Houthi rebels and government officials and finished on Sunday, ICRC media advisor Jessica Moussan told AFP.
"We welcome this initiative and are pleased to see that humanitarian considerations are being taken for the sake of reuniting families," Moussan said.
"This will bring immense relief to the families of the detainees," she added.
The ICRC is "facilitating" the transfer by providing air transport and logistical support, and by interviewing the captives, Moussan said.
The release of 104 captives, days before the major Muslim festival of Eid Al Fitr, takes the total number to 973 freed since Friday.
A UN-brokered ceasefire that started in April 2022 has sharply reduced casualties. The truce expired in October, but fighting has largely remained on hold.
The exchange and the truce negotiations come a month after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties, sparking a wave of rapprochement across the troubled region.
Last week, a Saudi delegation held talks in Sanaa aimed at establishing a more durable ceasefire. The discussions ended without a truce but with an agreement to meet again.
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
