9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, killed in Israeli air strikes: Hamas

Deaths in the brutal war ballooned to over 3,500 on Saturday as attacks continued

AFP

By Agencies Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 5:55 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 5:59 PM

Hamas' armed wing said on Saturday that nine captives — including four foreigners — were killed due to Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

A statement from Al Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel said the captives were killed "because of the zionist bombardment on the areas they were staying in".

This is the second time Hamas had announced deaths of hostages. On Friday, the group said 13 captives, including foreigners, also died in strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier confirmed that more than 120 civilians had been taken hostage.

Deaths in the brutal war between Israelis and Hamas fighters ballooned to over 3,500 on Saturday, as attacks continue.

(With inputs from Reuters)

