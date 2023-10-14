9 more hostages, including 4 foreigners, killed in Israeli air strikes: Hamas

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
Hamas' armed wing said on Saturday that nine captives — including four foreigners — were killed due to Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
A statement from Al Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel said the captives were killed "because of the zionist bombardment on the areas they were staying in".
This is the second time Hamas had announced deaths of hostages. On Friday, the group said 13 captives, including foreigners, also died in strikes.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier confirmed that more than 120 civilians had been taken hostage.
Deaths in the brutal war between Israelis and Hamas fighters ballooned to over 3,500 on Saturday, as attacks continue.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, says terrorising of innocent people does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement
Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
Dubai expat Hamish Harding was part of the OceanGate expedition when Titan lost contact on June 18, about 1 hr and 45 mins after plunging into the ocean
There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
This World Mental Health Day, let us remember that a healthy mind is the bedrock upon which our financial success and emotional fulfilment are built
The World Health Organisation estimates more than 11,000 people from 1,655 families had been affected
EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi says Israel has now every right to defend itself within the bounds of international law