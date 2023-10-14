Video: Hamas releases footage of children 'held hostage' during attack on Israel

Foreign ministry spokesperson says there is a global responsibility to fight the menace of terrorism in all its forms
As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters the eighth day, Hamas has released a footage of Israeli children whom they claim they held hostage during the deadly attack on Southern Israel, reported The Jerusalem Post.
The Hamas group shared the video on their Telegram channel, with the caption, "Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz 'Holit' battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood."
According to Israeli media, the children seen in the video have not been identified yet and it is unclear if their parents were killed when the children were taken away.
In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared the same clip on the platform 'X', stating that the children are being held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists, while their parents lie dead in the next room.
"You can see their injuries, hear their cries and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room. These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat," the post said.
Here's the video:
During the attack on Kibbutz Holit, bullet-riddled buildings, burnt vehicles and shattered windowpanes are seen strewn about in the community. Arms and ammunition abandoned by the fighters are also seen lying about.
Israel's defence forces equipped with military tanks are now positioned across the town after regaining control over it, following the "surprise" attack.
In its latest update, the IDF said that over 120 civilians were being held captive in Gaza.
