Medal to mark 70 years of British Queen Elizabeth’s reign
95-year-old monarch's rule has seen 14 PMs from Churchill to incumbent Johnson
The United Kingdom (UK) government on Saturday unveiled the design of the Platinum Jubilee Medal that will be awarded to armed forces veterans and frontline workers in 2022, which marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign that saw 14 British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to incumbent Boris Johnson.
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has long been a symbol of stability and respect for Britain and the Commonwealth countries, as history unfolded across the globe over the last seven decades. Several events have been planned to mark the jubilee next year.
The medal’s design features her portrait and the Royal Crest. It will be awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces with five years’ service as part of four-day commemorations.
The medal, designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, is made of nickel silver, with the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’, which stands for “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.”
British Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country. From the troops who serve overseas to the emergency services workers at home who run towards danger when others would flee, we are honoured to have such dedicated and professional public servants who keep us safe.”
She added: “2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great.”
The history of awarding medals to mark Royal Jubilee’s dates back to the Victorian period, when the first medal was awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign.
Officials described 2022 as a “blockbuster year of celebrations” with plans to mark the jubilee with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to 5, including Trooping the Colour and lighting beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nation-wide street parties.
Besides, the year will also see Britain hosting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Festival 2022, which will celebrate the cross collaboration of diverse sectors such as science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
-
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to...
The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50... READ MORE
-
World
Pop royalty get together at global concert for...
Billie Eilish, BTS, Elton John and Badshah in Mumbai are among... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Fearless Afghan girl's 'I want to go to...
I was not born just to eat, sleep, and stay at home, she declares. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
IT professional-turned-entrepreneur cashes in on...
Arafat Ahmed's shawarma venture turned out to be a game-changer in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Countdown begins for world's largest space ...
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline