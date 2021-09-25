Medal to mark 70 years of British Queen Elizabeth’s reign

95-year-old monarch's rule has seen 14 PMs from Churchill to incumbent Johnson

The United Kingdom (UK) government on Saturday unveiled the design of the Platinum Jubilee Medal that will be awarded to armed forces veterans and frontline workers in 2022, which marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign that saw 14 British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to incumbent Boris Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has long been a symbol of stability and respect for Britain and the Commonwealth countries, as history unfolded across the globe over the last seven decades. Several events have been planned to mark the jubilee next year.

The medal’s design features her portrait and the Royal Crest. It will be awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces with five years’ service as part of four-day commemorations.

The medal, designed by Timothy Noad of the College of Arms, is made of nickel silver, with the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def’, which stands for “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.”

British Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country. From the troops who serve overseas to the emergency services workers at home who run towards danger when others would flee, we are honoured to have such dedicated and professional public servants who keep us safe.”

She added: “2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great.”

The history of awarding medals to mark Royal Jubilee’s dates back to the Victorian period, when the first medal was awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign.

Officials described 2022 as a “blockbuster year of celebrations” with plans to mark the jubilee with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to 5, including Trooping the Colour and lighting beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving, a concert, Platinum Pageant and nation-wide street parties.

Besides, the year will also see Britain hosting the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Festival 2022, which will celebrate the cross collaboration of diverse sectors such as science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.