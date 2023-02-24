Man admits killing wife found dismembered in Paris park

Afghanistan’s new rulers have made the former secure enclave their own
A man from the Paris suburbs has admitted to killing his wife whose dismembered remains were found in a park in the French capital this month, a source close to the case told AFP Friday.
Detained by police since Thursday morning, the 46-year-old from Montreuil, just east of central Paris, reported his wife to police as missing on February 6 - one week after posting about her disappearance on social media.
On February 13, park workers discovered a plastic bag containing her lower torso and thighs in the Buttes-Chaumont park in northeast Paris, a popular spot for picnicking families and joggers.
Further remains including the woman's head were found in a search the following day, and later identified using fingerprints.
Police opened a probe for murder, tampering with a corpse and concealing a corpse on February 17.
French news channel BFMTV reported last week that police were suspicious about inconsistencies in the husband's story.
He "claimed that (his wife) went on the night of January 30-31, which could not be shown on the surveillance cameras from their building", BFMTV reported.
Neither could investigators confirm that he was in different places around Paris searching for his wife as he had claimed, it added.
Prosecutors have yet to confirm the reports about the investigation but have opened a probe into leaks.
