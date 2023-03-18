UAE

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Turkey province

The country is still reeling from massive twin earthquakes last month that left over 48,000 dead

By WAM

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 4:23 PM

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck the Kahramanmaras Province, south-east of Turkey on Saturday, according to data released by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The Authority pinpointed earthquake's epicentre in the Goksun district, stating that it occurred at a depth of 7 km.

There were no injuries, casualties or damages reported.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Turkey last month leaving more than 48,000 people dead and affecting 11 provinces in the country.

