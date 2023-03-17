Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border area

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:25 AM Last updated: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:26 AM

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the borderline between Iraq and Iran, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

The ministry said the quake was felt in Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Erbil and Baghdad.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

ALSO READ: